GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

COF opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

