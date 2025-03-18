GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

