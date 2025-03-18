GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF alerts:

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.