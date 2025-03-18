GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.88.
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
