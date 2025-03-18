Gold Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Barrick Gold, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, production, or exploration of gold. Their value is closely tied to the price of gold, making them attractive to investors looking for a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $41.65. 24,905,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358,230. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $69.81. 5,435,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,947. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,891. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,251,908. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,522,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. 18,171,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,131,699. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

