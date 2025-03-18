Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 390,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 104,283 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $34.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 67,904 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

