Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GSF traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 52.30 ($0.68). 4,008,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,945. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 70.60 ($0.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

