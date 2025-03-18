Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GECCZ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.