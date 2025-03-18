Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Expro Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:XPRO opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

