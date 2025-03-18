Gregory A. Odle Sells 5,359 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 5,359 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $133,224.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,869.68. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 138,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $617.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

