Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardforce AI by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardforce AI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.