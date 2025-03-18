Guardian Partners Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

