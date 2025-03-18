GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,080 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

