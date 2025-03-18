GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,087 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

