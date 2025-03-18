GWN Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

