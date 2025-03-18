GWN Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

