GWN Securities Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

