GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.