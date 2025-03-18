Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

