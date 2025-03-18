Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 50,227 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after acquiring an additional 751,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.