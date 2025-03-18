Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

FTQI stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

