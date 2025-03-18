Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 438 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

