Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 836.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS APRJ opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.11. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

