Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

