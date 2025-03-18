Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 16,798 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,567,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 288,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $103.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

