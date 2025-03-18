Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

