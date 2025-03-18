Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 91,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZDEK. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03.

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

