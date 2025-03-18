Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.50 Per Share

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 2.8% increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

LON:HSP traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 664.50 ($8.63). 58,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Hargreaves Services has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 720 ($9.35).

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that Hargreaves Services will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.