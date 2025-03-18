Haven Capital Group Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. NV5 Global comprises about 1.8% of Haven Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

