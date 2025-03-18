Haven Capital Group Inc. Invests $7.32 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 6.9% of Haven Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 35,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $575.59 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $558.70 and a 200 day moving average of $552.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

