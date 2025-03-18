Head to Head Survey: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) vs. Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23% Commvault Systems 18.14% 28.69% 8.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Commvault Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $944.80 million 6.54 -$92.48 million $0.04 235.00 Commvault Systems $943.87 million 7.48 $168.91 million $3.81 42.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Commvault Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. Commvault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Commvault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Commvault Systems 0 5 5 0 2.50

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $156.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Volatility & Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

