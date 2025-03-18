HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.570-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.
HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,292. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
