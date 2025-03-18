Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Financial USA
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.