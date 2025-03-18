Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 105.4% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 88,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 58.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

