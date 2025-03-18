High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

