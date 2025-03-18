HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,206,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

