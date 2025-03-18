HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

