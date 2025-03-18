HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after purchasing an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

