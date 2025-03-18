HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,594.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $209.82.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

