HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $9.03 Million Investment in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 177,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDSI. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SDSI stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.