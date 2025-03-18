Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Down 36.6% in February

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 13th total of 579,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $231.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Himalaya Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

