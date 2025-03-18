Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 982,896.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,724 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.