Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPHY stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

