Horizon Investments LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $952.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

