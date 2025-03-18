Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

