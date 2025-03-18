Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $279.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

