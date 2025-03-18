Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

ARLP stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 101.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Singular Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.