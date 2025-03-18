Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

