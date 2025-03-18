Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

