Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 231,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,764. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.