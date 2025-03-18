IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. IAC comprises 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in IAC by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in IAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in IAC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in IAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

IAC Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.29. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.