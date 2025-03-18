Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
