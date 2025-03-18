Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.1 %

About Iberdrola

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 91,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,069. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.